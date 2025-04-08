Bangladesh make another change to coaching panel ahead of Zimbabwe series

Bangladesh players in huddle during Champions Trophy match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025. - ICC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed James Pamment as the new Fielding Coach for the Senior Men’s Cricket Team. His contract will run through to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Pamment will join the squad ahead of the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe later this month.

Expressing his excitement about the new role, he said, “I am really excited about the opportunity to get involved with a very talented Bangladesh side."

"I am eagerly looking forward to joining the players and the backroom staff ahead of the Zimbabwe series,” he added.

The 56-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the role. He was previously the Assistant Coach at the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2018 until he left the position late last year.

His coaching career also includes serving as the Head Coach of the Northern District Cricket Association in New Zealand and as the High Performance Coach for New Zealand Cricket.

Additionally, Pamment has held roles as a Fielding Resource Coach and Specialist Technical Advisor for New Zealand’s senior team, New Zealand A, and the Under-19 squad.

Pamment has also been part of the Black Caps' coaching staff during the 2011 home series against Pakistan and has briefly served as interim coach of the United States national team.

Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series, which begins on April 20 in Sylhet.