Craig Ervine returns as captain for Zimbabwe’s two-Test series in Bangladesh

Zimbabwe on Monday named a 15-man squad for their upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, marking their first red-ball assignment in the subcontinent since 2020.

Veteran all-rounder Sean Williams returns to the squad after recovering from a back injury, while Craig Ervine is back to lead the side following his late withdrawal from the Test against Ireland earlier this year.

In addition to the return of these key players, the squad sees a few notable changes. Wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga has been recalled two years after making his Test debut against the West Indies.

Wellington Masakadza, who last played a Test in 2023 against the West Indies, also makes a return. Wessly Madhevere retains his place in the squad, having been a last-minute call-up to replace Ervine in the Test against Ireland.

Nicholas Welch, who impressed with a 90 on debut against Ireland, has also been included, while uncapped leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa is the only new face in the squad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Joylord Gumbie, young pacer Newman Nyamhuri, and top-order batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano have all missed out on selection.

Zimbabwe's Head Coach, Justin Sammons, expressed confidence ahead of the tour, saying, “We are very excited to be heading into a period where Test cricket will be our sole focus,” he said.

“I am certain this group of players will continue to grow as individuals and as a team as they face new challenges in different conditions.

“The squad has been set up to give us the best balance to deal with whatever may be thrown our way."

The last time Zimbabwe faced Bangladesh in Bangladesh, in February 2020, the hosts emerged victorious with an innings and 106-run win in Mirpur, with Mushfiqur Rahim smashing an unbeaten double century.

The first Test of the upcoming tour will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 20 to 24 April, with the teams moving to Chattogram for the second Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from 28 April to 2 May.

Zimbabwe Test Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.