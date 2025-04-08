Gary Stead takes break from white-ball coaching

Coach Gary Stead looks on during game five of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Sky Stadium, on March 26, 2025, in Wellington. - AFP

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead will step away from white-ball formats and has a few weeks to decide whether he wishes to reapply for the Test role.

Stead, who was appointed in 2018 after Mike Hesson's resignation, had his contract renewed twice in 2020 and 2023. His current contract is set to expire in June.

Under Stead’s leadership, New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021 and achieved a historic 3-0 whitewash over India in India.

"I'm looking forward to getting away from touring life for a while and having a think about my future," Stead said.

"My focus has been on finishing the season strongly with a lesser experienced team. The past six to seven months has been particularly busy with relatively non-stop cricket action since September. I now want to evaluate my options but still feel I have coaching left in me, albeit not as Head Coach across all formats."

Stead added that he would use the next month to discuss the situation with his wife, family, and others, allowing him to make a more informed decision about reapplying for the Test coaching role after this period of reflection.

NZC Chief High-Performance Officer Bryan Stronach commented, "Gary's results have been very impressive over a long period and we're very comfortable giving him some time to collect his thoughts and mull things over."

Regarding the coaching role moving forward, Stronach added, "At the moment we haven't any strong preference for either a split-coaching role or a sole appointment who covers all three formats, and we're unlikely to be clearer on that until we see who's putting their name forward."

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that advertisements for the coaching position would be released "within the next week or so."