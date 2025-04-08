Zalmi trio touch down in Pakistan for PSL 10

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph lands in Pakistan to take part in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10. - Instagram/peshawarzalmipk

Peshawar Zalmi has received a boost as three of their international stars—Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph and Mitchel Owen—have landed in Pakistan ahead of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Joseph and Owen arrived today, while Wood reached at midnight. All three players have now joined the Zalmi squad and are set to participate in the team’s training sessions as they prepare for the upcoming tournament.

Both Joseph and Owen will make their PSL debut, bringing valuable international experience to the team.

Wood, however, is no stranger to the PSL, having previously represented both Quetta and Peshawar. Over the course of his career, he has played 12 matches and taken 13 wickets at an average of 30.30, with an economy rate of 8.50.

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Defending champions Islamabad United will face two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi will begin their campaign on Saturday, April 12, against Quetta Gladiators at the same venue.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, running from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.

Peshawar Zalmi squad: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris, George Linde, Mohammad Ali (all diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph (both supplementary).

Peshawar Zalmi HBL PSL X schedule: