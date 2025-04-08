Mohammad Nabi arrives in Karachi for PSL 10

KARACHI: Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi on Tuesday arrived in the city on Tuesday to join the Karachi Kings for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Nabi, who is named in the Karachi Kings' lineup, will take part in the team’s practice session today in preparation for the upcoming tournament.

This will be his fourth season in the PSL, having first represented Quetta Gladiators in the tournament’s inaugural edition.

So far, the 40-year-old has played 22 PSL matches, scoring 350 runs at an average of 25.00 and a strike rate of 142.85, which includes two fifties. He has also taken 10 wickets.

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League will begin on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Defending champions Islamabad United will face two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on Saturday, April 12, 2025, against Multan Sultans at their home ground, National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, running from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner, Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).