'Nothing confirmed yet,' says Umar Gul regarding Bangladesh coaching role

Bowling coach Umar Gul points before day three of the Second Test Match between Australia and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2023 in Melbourne. - AFP

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul is in talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding the potential role of the national team's pace bowling coach.

Gul confirmed this development to a local sports platform on Monday (April 7), though he emphasized that no official confirmation has been made yet.

"We are in talks, but nothing is confirmed yet," Gul told the local sports platform.

"The confirmation depends on mutual understanding and terms and conditions, and that is dependent on the board," he added.

The BCB is currently seeking a new pace bowling coach to replace Andre Adams, whose two-year contract runs until February 2026.

However, a senior BCB official revealed that Adams, who will guide Bangladesh's pacers in the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, is unlikely to continue in his position until the end of his contract due to dissatisfaction with his performance.

This has led the board to begin searching for a suitable replacement.

Gul, who retired from international cricket in 2020, has since built an impressive coaching resume. The former right-arm pacer represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 130 ODIs, and 60 T20Is between 2003 and 2016.

After his retirement, he has held coaching roles with Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Afghanistan’s national team, and recently returned to Pakistan as their fast-bowling coach.

In addition to Gul, several other names have emerged as potential replacements for Adams. These include former Australian pacer Shaun Tait, as well as former Bangladesh pace bowling coaches Allan Donald and Ottis Gibson.

In other news, the BCB recently extended the coaching contract of Phil Simmons until the 2027 ICC World Cup.

The board has also reappointed senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin, finalizing a verbal agreement with him.

"The verbal agreement with Salahuddin bhai has been finalized. The formalities might be completed during the board meeting. The announcement was supposed to be made then, but due to unforeseen reasons, it got postponed," said a BCB official.

Salahuddin, a well-respected figure in Bangladesh cricket, previously served as senior assistant coach and later took on the role of batting coach.

He is expected to play a pivotal role in Bangladesh's preparations for upcoming international assignments.