Will Pucovski announces retirement following series of head injuries

Will Pucovski of the Bushrangers bats during the Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and Victoria at Adelaide Oval, on November 30, 2023. - AFP

Former Australia Test opener Will Pucovski has retired from all levels of cricket at the age of 27.

Pucovski was forced to step away from professional cricket following a recommendation from a panel of medical experts. Throughout his career, the batter suffered multiple head injuries that resulted in concussions.

The most recent concussion occurred in March 2024, when he was struck on the helmet during a Sheffield Shield match, forcing him to retire hurt.

The incident ruled him out for the remainder of the Australian summer and led him to withdraw from his contract with Leicestershire for the 2024 English summer.

Pucovski officially announced his decision while speaking on SEN Mornings on Tuesday.

“I’m not going to be playing cricket again. It’s been a really difficult year to put it as simply as possible," Pucovski said.

“I’d need a few hours, I think, to take you through the whole journey … but the simple message is I won’t be playing cricket at any level again.

“There’s been an illustrious group of one-Test players. Unfortunately, that’s where my journey ends.”

A medical panel had recommended the 27-year-old retire as early as last year.

In 36 first-class matches, Pucovski scored 2,350 runs at an average of 45.19, including seven centuries. In his lone Test appearance against India at Sydney during the 2020–21 season, he scored 62 and 10.