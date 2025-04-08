BCB appoints former Pakistan cricketer as spin bowling coach

Pakistani cricketers Arshad Khan (Left) and Danish Kaneria (Right) speak during a practice session at the Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, 11 April 2005. - AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made a key addition to its coaching staff by appointing former Pakistan international Arshad Khan as the new spin bowling coach of the national team.

This move comes as the Tigers prepare for their upcoming home Test series against Zimbabwe, starting on April 20 in Sylhet.

Arshad’s appointment is part of the BCB’s broader strategy to strengthen its backroom staff during a critical phase for Bangladesh cricket, with long-term preparations already underway for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

A seasoned off-spinner, Arshad Khan represented Pakistan in 9 Tests and 58 ODIs between 1997 and 2006.

Following his retirement from international cricket, Arshad transitioned into coaching, gaining valuable experience — including a stint with the Pakistan women’s national team.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul has been handed a three-month contract by the BCB to serve as the fast bowling coach of the team.

He will begin his tenure during Bangladesh's upcoming tour of Pakistan, where they are scheduled to play five T20Is in May.

Although the initial contract is for three months, there is potential for an extension until the 2027 World Cup, provided both parties are satisfied with the terms after the T20I series in Pakistan.

Gul confirmed the offer to Telecom Asia Sport and mentioned that the final terms and conditions of the contract are still under discussion.

"It’s an exciting offer, and I look forward to it," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh is scheduled to travel to Pakistan for a five-match T20I series in May.

Initially, Bangladesh was set to tour Pakistan in May for three ODIs and as many T20Is under the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

However, after discussions between the two boards, the series has been revised to feature five T20Is instead — as part of their preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026.