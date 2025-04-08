IPL 2025: Kohli, Krunal lead RCB to historic victory over Mumbai Indians

RCB players celebrate the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton during their IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. — BCCI

MUMBAI: Rampant half-centuries by Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar, followed by Krunal Pandya’s four-wicket haul, steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a narrow 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The victory marked RCB’s first at the former champions’ home ground in 10 years.

Put into bat first, the visitors racked up a massive total of 221/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a combined effort by their batters.

RCB had a contrasting start to their innings as their Phil Salt (four) perished on the second delivery of the innings.

Following the early hiccup, Kohli was joined by Devdutt Padikkal and together they launched an astounding recovery by adding 91 runs for the second wicket.

The anchoring stand eventually culminated on the last delivery of the ninth over when Vignesh Puthur dismissed Padikkal, who scored 37 off 22 deliveries with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Kohli was then involved in another important partnership for RCB when he added 48 runs for the third wicket with skipper Patidar until falling victim to Hardik Pandya in the 15th over.

The star batter remained the top-scorer for RCB with a 42-ball 67, studded with 10 boundaries including two sixes.

The visitors then suffered another major blow to their momentum in the same over as Liam Livingstone fell for a two-ball duck.

But wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma’s quickfire cameo at the backend powered RCB to a massive total.

Sharma smashed two fours and four sixes on his way to an unbeaten 40 off 19 deliveries.

He was also involved in a match-defining 69-run partnership with Patidar, who made 64 off 32 deliveries, laced with five fours and four sixes.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult and Hardik picked up two wickets each, while Puthur made one scalp.

In response, the home side fell agonizingly short of the 222-run target as they could amass 209/9 in 20 overs despite an 89-run partnership between Hardik and Tilak Verma.

The duo lifted Mumbai Indians from 99/4 in 12 overs to 188/5 in 17.3 overs but both perished in successive overs, resulting in the hosts slipping away from the victory.

Verma remained the top-scorer for Mumbai with 56 off 29 deliveries with the help of four fours and as many sixes, while Hardik struck a blistering 42 from 15 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes.

The equation had come down to 19 runs required in the last over bowled by Krunal with Mitchell Santner and Naman Dahir on strike.

The left-arm spinner denied the home side any chance of staging a late comeback by taking three wickets in the eventful final over, which yielded only 16 runs.

Krunal was the standout bowler for RCB with four wickets for 45 runs in his four overs, followed by Yash Dayal and Josh Hazlewood claiming two wickets each, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar made one scalp.

The 12-run victory strengthened RCB’s third position in the IPL 2025 standings with six points in four matches, while Mumbai Indians remained eighth with two points in five games.