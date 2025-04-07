Heinrich Klaasen left out of South Africa men’s central contracts list

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during their tri-nation ODI series match against Pakistan at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 12, 2025. — PCB

JOHANNESBURG: Hard-hitting wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen has been left out of South Africa men’s central contracts list for 2025-26, unveiled on Monday.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) awarded the coveted contract to 18 players including rising pacer Kwena Maphaka, while the senior duo of David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen were given hybrid contracts.

“CSA has awarded 18 national contracts and two hybrid contracts, which will run from 01 June 2025 -31 May 2026,” the cricketing body said in a statement.

“With the introduction of hybrid contracts, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen will be contracted to participate in specific agreed-upon bilateral tours and ICC events,” the statement added.

Furthermore, pacers Lizaad Williams and Maphaka, alongside all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy made it to the central contracts list for the first time in their respective careers.

However, Klaasen, who has been an integral part of South Africa’s white-ball sides, has his international cricket playing future in doubt as he was completely sidelined from the central contracts.

Klaasen was on a white-ball-only contract last year and is reportedly prioritising his future in T20 franchise leagues.

“Discussions regarding Heinrich Klaasen’s future are ongoing, and a final decision will be made in due course,” said CSA.

For the unversed, Klaasen is contracted to Manchester Originals for The Hundred 2025 which coincides with South Africa’s white-ball tour to Australia, scheduled to run from August 10 to 24.

South Africa men's central contract list

Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

Hybrid contracts: David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen