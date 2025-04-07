Pakistan ‘A’ squad for Women’s World Cup Qualifier warm-up match announced

Pakistan's Sadaf Shamas celebrates scoring a half-century during the third ODI against Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 9, 2022. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier warm-up match against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The Pakistan ‘A’ squad is comprised of nine uncapped players, while five players Ghulam Fatima, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar have represented Pakistan at the international level.

Opening batter Ayesha Zafar, who has represented the green shirts in 32 ODIs and 26 T20Is, will lead Pakistan ‘A’ in the warm-up fixture.

The 50-over warm-up match is slated to begin at 9:30 am PKT on Tuesday.

Bangladesh beat Scotland by five wickets in their first warm-up match at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground on Sunday, while hosts Pakistan won both their warm-up fixtures against Thailand and West Indies, respectively.

The green shirts will formally kick off their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in the curtain raiser against Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium here on April 9, while West Indies will take on Scotland at the LCCA on the same day.

The top two teams by the end of the league-stage matches will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts India, who qualified for the World Cup by finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

Pakistan ‘A’ Squad

Ayesha Zafar (captain), Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Rukh, Hafsa Khalid, Komal Khan, Mahnoor Zaib, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jabeen, Tania Saeed, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar, and Zaib-un-Nisa

Player support personnel

Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Nouman (assistant coach), Asfand Yar (strength & conditioning coach), Quratulain (physio) and Usman Shahid (analyst)

Bangladesh squad

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Farzana Haque, Fariha Islam Trisna, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya, Ritu Moni, Sharmin Akter Supta, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Shorna Akter, Sobhana Mostary, and Ishma Tanjim.