PCB responds to Mohsin Naqvi's resignation reports

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) categorically denied reports suggesting that its chairman Mohsin Naqvi is stepping down from the role following his appointment as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President.

Rumours regarding Naqvi’s resignation as the PCB chairman were sky-high over the weekend, mainly linked to his new role at the ACC.

However, a PCB official told a local news website on Monday, that there is no authenticity in the rumours and also that Naqvi remains ‘fully committed’ to the development of Pakistan cricket.

“There is no truth to the reports about Mr. Naqvi’s resignation,” the official stated. “He continues to perform his duties as PCB Chairman and remains fully committed to the development of Pakistan cricket.”

The official also noted that holding dual roles in the PCB and ACC is not uncommon and can be effectively handled with adequate time management.

“It is an honour for Pakistan that our representative is leading the ACC. Mr Naqvi has no intention of stepping down from the PCB at this stage,” the official added.

It is worth mentioning here that Mohsin Naqvi, last week, became the first Pakistani since 2008 to assume the presidency of the ACC after being elected unopposed and succeeding President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva.

“Mr. Mohsin Naqvi has assumed charge as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Naqvi, who has served as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman since February 2024 will assume this prestigious role on 3rd April, 2025. His appointment ushers in a new chapter of leadership for Asian cricket,” the ACC said in a statement.