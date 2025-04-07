Hasan Ali aims to bring ‘disappointed’ fans back to stadiums in PSL 10

Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali in action during their PSL 9 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 21, 2024. — PCB

KARACHI: Karachi Kings’ experienced pacer Hasan Ali on Monday, claimed that ‘quality cricket’ in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 can bring disappointed cricket fans back to the stadiums.

Hasan, while addressing a press conference here, touched on the national men’s team’s recent dismal performances which saw them losing the home tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand and South Africa, ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 and a forgetful white-ball series against the Blackcaps.

The right-arm pacer acknowledged the cricket fans’ disappointment with the green shirts’ below-par performances but remained hopeful that the upcoming landmark edition of the PSL may reignite their passion for the sport.

He further commented on the importance of the marquee league, terming it crucial in grooming young talent besides helping the senior players make their way back into the national team.

“When the national side underperforms, it affects overall cricket morale. We need to play quality cricket to bring disappointed fans back to the stadiums,” said Hasan.

“This platform [PSL] plays a crucial role in grooming young talent. For senior players too, PSL performances can pave the way back into the Pakistan team,” he added.

Hasan, who is set to represent the Kings for the second time in PSL 10, also shared insights on the former champions’ preparations for the tournament, sharing that they have ‘full focus’ on winning the prestigious title.

He also opined on the appointment of former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara as the Kings’ head coach and former Australia speedster Shaun Tait becoming the assistant and bowling coach for the upcoming season, backing the duo to deliver goods for the 2020 champions.

“Many new things are going to happen and this time our full focus is on winning the title. Ravi Bopara has a lot of experience, which will be beneficial for us,” Hasan stated.

“My experience with Shaun Tait has been good. PSL has completed 10 years, and all the franchise players will make this event successful by delivering their best performances,” he added.

Hasan Ali then went on to discuss his individual plans for the PSL 10 and shared that he is determined to make a comeback to the national team by performing well.

“I performed well last year and I am aiming to perform well individually so I can return to the Pakistan team,” he remarked.