Match officials for PSL 10 announced

Renowned umpire Kumar Dharmasena looks on ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 4, 2022. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, announced match officials for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to run from April 11 to May 18.

The list of match officials features 13 umpires and seven match referees, who will officiate the first 30 matches of the landmark edition of the marquee league.

The match officials for the Qualifier, two eliminators and final, however, will be announced in due course.

The umpiring panel features three ICC Elite Panel of Umpires – Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel and Kumar Dharmasena, while Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Rashid Riaz Waqar are part of the PCB International Panel of Umpires.

Furthermore, four PCB Elite Panel of Umpires, Abdul Moqeet, Nasir Hussain, Tariq Rasheed and Zulfiqar Jan, have also been named in the high-profile panel.

The match referees’ contingent boasts a similar wealth of experience as it features two ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees Ranjan Madugalle alongside his fellow Sri Lankan Roshan Mahanama.

Match officials for PSL 10

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Kumar Dharmasena, Alex Wharf, Chris Brown, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Rashid Riaz Waqar, Abdul Moqeet, Nasir Hussain, Tariq Rasheed and Zulfiqar Jan.

Match Referees: Ranjan Madugalle, Roshan Mahanama, Ali Naqvi, Muhammad Javed Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh and Nadeem Arshad.

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to begin on Friday, April 11. The opening match will see defending champions Islamabad United face off against two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches, scheduled from April 11 to May 18. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will feature three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day, May 1.