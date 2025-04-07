Pakistan crush West Indies in Women’s World Cup Qualifier warm-up

Pakistan's Muneeba Ali plays a shot during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier warm-up match against West Indies in Lahore on April 7, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: A combined bowling effort, followed by half-centuries from Muneeba Ali and Natalia Parvaiz, propelled Pakistan to a resounding five-wicket victory over West Indies in their second warm-up match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier here on Monday.

Chasing a modest 189-run target, the green shirts comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just five wickets and 23 balls to spare, solidifying their winning momentum ahead of the all-important event, scheduled to run from April 9 to 19 across two venues here.

Leading the way for Pakistan were vice-captain Muneeba and Natalia, who scored anchoring half-centuries in the run chase.

Muneeba top-scored with 87 off 113 deliveries, while Natalia made a 60-ball 53.

The duo was supported by a sensible 28-run knock by Gull Feroza.

Batting first, the West Indies could accumulate 188/8 in their allotted 50 overs as they struggled against a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack, led by Sadia Iqbal, who returned brilliant bowling figures of 3/21.

She was backed by Nashra Sandhu, who took two wickets for 47 runs, while skipper Fatima Sana, Diana Baig and Rameen Shamim chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For West Indies, Shabika Gujanbi remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 68-run knock, while Jannillea Glasgow was the other notable run-getter with her 41.

The five-wicket victory marked Pakistan’s second in as many warm-up fixtures as they had previously outclassed Thailand by seven wickets and 187 balls to spare.

For the unversed, the Qualifier will kick off with the curtain-raiser between hosts Pakistan and Ireland on April 9, while West Indies will take on Scotland at the LCCA on the same day.

The top two teams by the end of the league-stage matches will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts India, who qualified for the World Cup by finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

Pakistan's squad for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.