Harry Brook named England’s white-ball captain

England's Harry Brook plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 1, 2025. — ICC

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday, announced the appointment of Yorkshire batter Harry Brook as the captain of their men’s white-ball teams.

Brook replaces wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler, who relinquished the role amid England’s disastrous ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign where they failed to win a single match.

“Yorkshire batter Harry Brook has been appointed as the new captain of the England Men’s white-ball teams,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Brook succeeds Jos Buttler, who stepped down from the role following England’s early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy last month in Pakistan,” the statement added.

Reacting to his appointment as England’s white-ball captain, Harry Brook expressed gratitude and shared that the opportunity ‘means a great deal’ to him.

"It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me.

"I want to thank my family and coaches who’ve supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn’t be in this position without them.

"There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events.

"I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got.”

Brook, who made his debut in January 2022, has been an integral part of England’s white-ball sides.

The right-handed batter has thus far represented England in 26 ODIs and 44 T20Is, amassing 1614 runs with the help of one century and nine half-centuries.