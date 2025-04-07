Saim Ayub declared fit to join Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10

Saim Ayub celebrates after dismissal of Alex Hales (not picture) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 16, 2024. - AFP

Peshawar Zalmi has received a significant boost as star opening batter Saim Ayub has been declared fit to participate in the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10), which is set to begin on April 11, 2025.

Ayub, who had been sidelined due to an ankle injury, completed a month-long rehabilitation program in London before returning to Pakistan to celebrate Eid with his family.

A month ago, the left-handed batter began his recovery phase by exercising in the gym, including balancing drills such as single-leg squats, tightrope walks, and single-leg jumps.

The injury, which Ayub sustained during the Test series against South Africa in early 2024, led to his absence from international cricket, ruling him out for more than six weeks.

As a result, he was not included in Pakistan's squad for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 or the recently concluded New Zealand tour.

The latest update confirms that Ayub, along with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, will join the Peshawar Zalmi squad today, marking the second day of their training session ahead of the tournament.

The highly anticipated PSL 10 will kick off on Friday, April 11, 2025, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi will begin their campaign on Saturday, April 12, against Quetta Gladiators at the same venue.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, running from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.