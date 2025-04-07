Pakistan hit with third consecutive fine for slow over-rate

Naseem Shah celebrates after picking wicket during the third ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 5, 2025. - AFP

Pakistan’s cricket team has been fined for the third consecutive game in their recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The Rizwan-led side has been penalized five percent of their match fee due to a slow over-rate during the third and final fifty-over match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

This fine comes after Pakistan suffered a whitewash 3-0 loss in the aforementioned series, capping off a disappointing tour for the visitors.

The sanction was imposed by Jeff Crowe, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, after it was determined that Pakistan fell one over short of the required target, factoring in time allowances.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted the charge after on-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, along with third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights, leveled the allegation.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green endured a humiliating tour, having won just one match out of eight combined between five T20Is and three ODIs.

Pakistan suffered a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series, with the only match won courtesy of an exceptional century by Hasan Nawaz.

The team suffered a 3-0 defeat in the ODIs, with no batter able to provide a match-winning innings for the team.