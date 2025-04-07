Former PCB chief talks about the possibility of IPL & PSL Champions face-off

Sources added that the PCB is pondering over the pros and cons of holding the league alongside IPL. - PCB/BCCI

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi recently shared his thoughts on a potential showdown between the champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a recent interview, Sethi addressed the political and security challenges that currently prevent such a competition from taking place. Despite these hurdles, he expressed optimism for the future.

"If the situation improves, I think there should be a team of IPL champions and a PSL champion," Sethi said.

While he acknowledged the difficulties posed by the current political climate between India and Pakistan, he remains hopeful that one day, the two leagues could come together for a thrilling matchup.

"It is our dream because, of course, India and Pakistan produce the best talent in the world. There is no doubt about it," he said.

"But will it be possible in the near future? I don’t see it happening soon," he added.

Looking ahead, Sethi voiced strong support for expanding the PSL to international markets, particularly the USA and the UK.

"There is no problem at all with expanding the league," he explained.

"I think that the PSL should be expanded, and if it can be played in the USA or the UK, or even have some games there, it could work out financially," he added.

In conclusion, Sethi called for the league to have a larger global presence, suggesting that more opportunities to attract international audiences should be explored.

"We should explore such options," he concluded.