Rilee Rossouw 'excited' after arriving in Islamabad for PSL 10

Former Quetta Gladiators captain, Rilee Rossouw, touched down in Islamabad on Monday ahead of the highly anticipated 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Gladiators shared a video on their social media platforms in which Rossouw expressed his excitement for the upcoming event.

"Hi, guys, this is Rilee Rossouw. Just want to say I’ve landed in Islamabad, and I’m very excited for the PSL to start. I can’t wait to see the Quetta fans in the stadium. See you soon," Rilee said.

For the unversed, the South African cricketer was replaced by Pakistan's middle-order batter, Saud Shakeel, as the captain of the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10.

Rossouw led the Gladiators to their first PSL playoff appearance in the previous season, after their title win in 2019 under wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership.

Saud Shakeel’s stellar performance in the 2024 PSL edition made him a strong contender for the captaincy. He scored 323 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 141.66, including two fifties, finishing as the seventh-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, 2025, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators will start their campaign on Saturday, April 12, against Peshawar Zalmi at the same venue.

Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 10: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).