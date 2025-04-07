Nasir Hossain returns to competitive cricket after ICC ban

Nasir Hossain walks on the cricket fiel during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh in Kimberley, South Africa, on October 15, 2017. - AFP

Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain, who was banned for two years by the ICC for breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's anti-corruption code during the 2020-21 Abu Dhabi T10 League, has returned to competitive cricket.

Nasir was seen in action for Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in their Dhaka Premier Division League match against Gazi Group Cricketers in Mirpur on Monday.

According to a statement from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nasir has now fulfilled all the requirements of his sanction, including completing the mandatory anti-corruption education session.

This has made him eligible to return to official cricket as of April 7.

"As per the terms of the sanction, Nasir Hossain has now fulfilled all requirements, including completing the mandatory anti-corruption education session," the BCB said in a release. "This has paved the way for his eligibility to re-enter official cricket as of April 7, 2025."

Nasir was one of eight individuals associated with the Pune Devils franchise who were charged by the ICC in September 2023. Of his two-year ban, six months were suspended.

The charges against Nasir included failing to disclose the receipt of a gift valued at over US$750, specifically a new iPhone 12, to the designated anti-corruption official without unnecessary delay.

He was also charged with failing to fully disclose details of the invitation he received to engage in corrupt conduct via the new iPhone 12 and refusing to cooperate with the investigation without compelling justification. Nasir accepted all three charges.

The all-rounder had a distinguished international career, playing 19 Tests, 65 ODIs, and 31 T20Is for Bangladesh from 2011 to 2018.

Before his return to action on Monday, his last competitive match was in May 2023, when he played for Prime Bank Cricket Club in a List A fixture against Gazi Group Cricketers.

