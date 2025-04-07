Umar Gul set to join Bangladesh as bowling coach ahead of Pakistan tour

Bowling coach Umar Gul points before day three of the Second Test Match between Australia and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2023 in Melbourne. - AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Gul is set to take over as the new bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team.

He will begin his tenure during Bangladesh's upcoming tour of Pakistan, where they are scheduled to play five T20Is in May.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has offered the 42-year-old Gul a three-month contract with the goal of developing their emerging fast-bowling talent for international cricket.

Although the initial contract is for three months, there is potential for an extension until the 2027 World Cup, provided both parties are satisfied with the terms after the T20I series in Pakistan.

Gul confirmed the offer to Telecom Asia Sport and mentioned that the final terms and conditions of the contract are still under discussion.

"It’s an exciting offer, and I look forward to it," he said.

Gul, who was a key figure in Pakistan's 2009 T20 World Cup victory, has an impressive record in international cricket, having taken 163 wickets in Tests, 179 in ODIs, and 85 in T20Is.

His standout performance came in the 2009 T20 World Cup semifinals against New Zealand, where he claimed five crucial wickets.

In recent years, the former pacer has served as a bowling coach for both Afghanistan and Pakistan, and he has also been the bowling coach for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Bangladesh team boasts a promising group of fast bowlers, including Naheed Rana, who consistently bowls at 150 KPH.

Other bowlers such as Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Khalid Hasan will benefit from Gul's expertise and guidance.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh is scheduled to travel to Pakistan for a five-match T20I series in May.

Initially, Bangladesh was scheduled to tour Pakistan in May for three ODIs and as many T20Is under the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

However, after discussions between the two boards, the series has been revised to feature five T20Is instead, as part of their preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026.