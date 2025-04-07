Peshawar Zalmi kick off preparations for PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi players underwent an intense training session ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Sunday, April 6, 2025. - Instagram/peshawarzalmipk

Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday began their preparations ahead of the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to kick off on April 11, 2025.

The team underwent intense training and net sessions to boost their morale and confidence for the upcoming mega event.

Both international and local players picked by Zalmi were seen training in batting and bowling sessions.

Meanwhile, Afghan cricketer Najibullah Zadran has also joined the squad and will be seen in action for the Yellow Storm.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to commence on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Defending champions Islamabad United will face two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi will begin their campaign on Saturday, April 12, against Quetta Gladiators at the same venue.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, running from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.

Peshawar Zalmi squad: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris, George Linde, Mohammad Ali (all diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph (both supplementary).

Peshawar Zalmi HBL PSL X schedule: