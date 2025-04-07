Ravi Bopara, Shaun Tait arrive in Karachi ahead of PSL 10

Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait (Left) and former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara (Right) reach Karachi for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10

Karachi Kings Head Coach Ravi Bopara, along with Assistant and Bowling Coach Shaun Tait on Monday arrived in Karachi ahead of the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

Both Bopara and Tait were announced as part of the coaching panel for the 2020 PSL champions Karachi Kings for the upcoming season.

In addition to the coaching staff, several national players, including Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi and Arafat Minhas have joined the squad as preparations begin for the mega event.

The Kings are scheduled to hold a training session today at 5 PM at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, located at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

For context, former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara has previously played for three PSL franchises. He represented Karachi Kings in 31 matches from the 2016 to 2018 editions.

He later played for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in the 2020 and 2021 editions, appearing in six and two matches respectively.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to commence on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Defending champions Islamabad United will face two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on Saturday, April 12, 2025, against Multan Sultans at their home ground, National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, running from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.