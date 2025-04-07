PSG clinches fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title with 1-0 win over Angers

Marquinhos warms ahead of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and SCO Angers at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on April 05, 2025. - AFP

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured the Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a 1-0 win at home against Angers, just days before their Champions League quarter-final clash with Aston Villa.

PSG entered the match 21 points ahead of second-placed Monaco, needing only a draw to confirm the title. With six matches still remaining, Luis Enrique’s team sealed the championship thanks to a goal by Desire Doue early in the second half.

This marks PSG's fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title and their 11th in the last 13 seasons, reinforcing their dominance in French football since being acquired by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

“Our ambition is to win everything,” said captain Marquinhos, who now has 10 titles since joining the club in 2013.

“It’s a nice feeling. It is the reward for the work we have put in throughout the season, for our consistency, and the team deserves it,” added the Brazilian center-back.

With 13 French league titles, PSG now holds three more than Saint-Étienne, who have 10 but have not been champions since 1981. Marseille has won nine titles, while Nantes and Monaco have each been crowned champions eight times.

While PSG's Ligue 1 triumph has become somewhat routine, celebrations were more subdued, given the team’s focus on their upcoming European challenge. Nevertheless, coach Luis Enrique was lifted by his staff in recognition of the achievement, and the players completed a lap of honor around the Parc des Princes.

The official trophy ceremony will be held at a later date, with PSG’s attention now turning to their Champions League quarter-final. The first leg against Aston Villa is set for Wednesday at the Parc des Princes, followed by the return leg in England on April 15.