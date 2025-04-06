WATCH: Lahore Qalandars unveil official kit for PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars team reveals the official kit for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). - Instagram/lahoreqalandars

Lahore Qalandars unveiled their official team jersey for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, showcasing a bold new design while staying true to their classic colors.

The Qalandars revealed their kit in a video shared on their social media platforms, featuring star players, including captain Shaheen Afridi, Zimbabwean captain Sikandar Raza, opening batter Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali and others.

As three-time PSL champions, the Qalandars also showcased their home and away kits, each in different colors.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to begin on Friday, April 11.

The opening match will feature defending champions Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars, who have won the title twice, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will play their opening match the following day, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at their home ground, National Bank Stadium in Karachi, against Multan Sultans.

The six-team tournament will span 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Both Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

In addition, the event will feature three double-headers, two of which are scheduled for Saturdays, and one on Labour Day, May 1.