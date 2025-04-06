PSL 10: Former Australian pacer named Karachi Kings' Assistant & Bowling Coach

Shaun Tait and Brett Lee talk before the First Twenty20 International Match between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval on January 12, 2011 in Adelaide. - AFP

Karachi Kings on Sunday announced the appointment of former Australian speedster Shaun Tait as the team’s Assistant and Fast Bowling Coach ahead of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The announcement was made via the team’s social media, where they unveiled a creative banner of Tait’s appointment, accompanied by the caption: "Speed meets strategy! 🙌 Shaun Tait joins #KingsSquad as Assistant and Fast Bowling Coach for #HBLPSLX 💙❤️."

In other developments, the PSL champions of the 2020 edition have recently appointed former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara as the head coach ahead of the upcoming season. He replaces former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons, who coached the team for one season.

Additionally, Karachi Kings have entrusted assistant coach Muhammad Masroor with the added responsibility of High-Performance coaching.

Regarding leadership, former Australian opener David Warner has been named the captain of Karachi Kings for his debut PSL edition, replacing Shan Masood.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to commence on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The opening match will feature defending champions Islamabad United facing Lahore Qalandars, who have won the title twice, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will play their opening match the following day, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at their home ground, National Bank Stadium in Karachi, against Multan Sultans.

The six-team tournament will span 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with 13 matches scheduled to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, including two Eliminators and the grand final.