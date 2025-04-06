Former Pakistan captain backs Babar, Rizwan amid criticism

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier. - AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has urged fans to support national batters Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam amid a challenging period for Pakistan cricket.

While speaking to a digital platform, Salman Butt stressed the need for a performance-oriented approach within the national team. He emphasized that criticism should be fair and not personal.

“It’s not about Babar and Rizwan. It is about any player in the world. It is (national team) is a performance oriented place. Those players who perform will be appreciated, and those who don’t will face criticism,” Butt said.

“The criticism should be constructive, and it shouldn’t be that you come on someone and start picking on them,” he added.

The former opener acknowledged the contributions of both players but highlighted the importance of constant improvement.

“Babar, Rizwan have done great service for Pakistan. It is also important to highlight where they are lacking and it is also important for them to upgrade themselves and this is for every player in the world, ” he concluded.

For the unversed, the duo has struggled in recent times to lift the team out of difficult situations. Under Rizwan’s captaincy, Pakistan faced an early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 — a major international event hosted by the country for the first time in 29 years.

Following the Champions Trophy debacle, Pakistan's white-ball tour to New Zealand was equally disappointing, as the Men in Green not only lost the T20I series 4-1 but were also whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI series.

The Men in Green were completely outplayed across all formats. Babar Azam, who had a tough time during the Champions Trophy, did manage to score two fifties in the ODIs but failed to lead his team to victory.