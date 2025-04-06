IPL 2025: Major boost for Mumbai Indians ahead of RCB clash

Mumbai Indian's Ashwani Kumar celebrates his wicket during Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on March 31, 2025. - AFP

India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a highly anticipated return to competitive cricket, having been declared fit to play in Mumbai Indians’ (MI) upcoming IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7.

Bumrah, who had been sidelined due to injury since January, has cleared his final fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and joined the MI squad over the weekend.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed the news on Sunday.

"He is available," Jayawardene said ahead of MI's fifth game of the season, second at home ground. "He is training today, so he should be available tomorrow." The MI coach went on to further address the point.

"He arrived last night (Saturday, April 5). And I believe he had his sessions with NCA to finalise that. He has been handed over to our physios. So, yeah, it should be his bowling today. All good and he will play tomorrow."

Bumrah was seen inspecting the pitch and bowling in the nets at the Wankhede on Sunday evening, primarily to Rohit Sharma, who is also recovering from a minor injury. The sight of the experienced pacer back in action has lifted spirits in the MI camp.

“Boom is coming back from a lengthy layoff, so we need to give him space and not expect too much too soon,” Jayawardene said.

“But knowing Jasprit, he’s always ready for the challenge. His presence and experience will be vital, especially in guiding bowlers like Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and the younger guys,” he added.

The right-arm pacer has been out of action since playing the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney earlier this year.

After several rounds of rehabilitation and consultations with the Sports Science team at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, he has now been cleared to feature in the ongoing IPL season.

His return comes at a critical time for Mumbai Indians, who have won just one of their first four matches and are desperate to revive their campaign. Bumrah’s inclusion significantly strengthens their bowling unit as they aim for a turnaround.

In IPL 2024, Bumrah was the third-highest wicket-taker, claiming 20 wickets in 13 games. He also boasted the best economy rate (6.48) among the top 20 bowlers.

Notably, he took a five-wicket haul against RCB at the Wankhede last season — a performance MI would love to see repeated on Monday night.