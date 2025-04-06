PCB opens Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore to fans for free

Participating team captain Gaby Lewis (Ireland), Naruemol Chaiwai (Thailand), Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh), Fatima Sana (Pakistan), Kathryn Bryce (Scotland), Hayley Matthews (West Indies) pictured with the Women's World Cup Qualifiers Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 6, 2025. - ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made an exciting announcement on Sunday, confirming that all matches in the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier at Gaddafi Stadium will be open to fans with free entry.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier is set to begin on April 9 in Lahore, with Gaddafi Stadium hosting a total of eight thrilling matches.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Ireland on April 9, with the match starting at 9:30 AM.

The second match at the stadium will feature Ireland against the West Indies on April 11, also starting at 9:30 AM.

On April 13, Bangladesh will face Ireland at 2:00 PM, while Pakistan will take on the West Indies in a day-night fixture on April 14, starting at 2:00 PM.

Other exciting matchups include Bangladesh vs Scotland on April 15 at 2:00 PM, and Pakistan’s clash against Thailand on April 17, also at 2:00 PM.

Ireland will face Scotland on April 18 at 2:00 PM, and the final match of the qualifying round, featuring Thailand and the West Indies, will take place on April 19 at 2:00 PM.

The two successful teams will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India, as Australia aims to defend the title they won in 2022.

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier Schedule: