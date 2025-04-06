WATCH: Karachi Kings unveil stunning new jersey for PSL 10

Karachi Kings players celebrate during Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 24, 2024. - PSL

Karachi Kings has unveiled its official team jersey for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), showcasing a bold new design while staying true to its classic colors.

The striking combination of blue and red on the jersey highlights the Karachi Kings logo on the top right, symbolizing the franchise's rich legacy while introducing a confident and modern identity.

Designed by The Peace Club, the new jersey seamlessly blends fashion and function, offering a fresh and unique perspective for the team.

The franchise unveiled the design on its social media platforms, featuring David Warner wearing the new kit with the caption: "Fresh, fabulous, and full of Karachi swag."

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to kick off on Friday, April 11.

The opening match will feature defending champions Islamabad United facing off against Lahore Qalandars, who have won the title twice, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will play their opening match the following day, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at their home ground, National Bank Stadium in Karachi, against Multan Sultans.

The six-team tournament will span 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue for 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Both Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

In addition, the event will feature three double-headers, two of which are scheduled for Saturdays, and one on Labour Day, May 1.