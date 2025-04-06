PCB unveils star-studded commentary panel for PSL 10

Alastair Cook during day one of the First Rothesay Test match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on August 21, 20234. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday unveiled an impressive line-up of former cricketing legends who will join the commentary team for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).­

Notable among the new additions is former England Test captain Sir Alastair Cook, who will make his debut behind the mic in the tournament.

He will be joined by former MCC President Mark Nicholas, a seasoned voice in cricket commentary since retiring from competitive cricket in 1995. Nicholas has previously worked with renowned broadcasters such as SKY Sports in England and Channel Nine in Australia.

Cook and Nicholas will be accompanied by fellow Englishmen Dominic Cork and Mark Butcher, as well as South Africa’s Jean-Paul Duminy and Mike Haysman.

From Bangladesh, commentator Athar Ali Khan will join the team, while New Zealand’s former cricketer Martin Guptill will also lend his voice to the broadcast. Australia’s two-time ICC Women’s World Cup winner Lisa Sthalekar will be another key figure in the commentary team.

The PCB has also brought in four former Pakistani Test captains – Aamir Sohail, Ramiz Raja, Waqar Younis, and Wasim Akram – who will head the commentary panel. Both Waqar and Wasim are inducted into the ICC and PCB Hall of Fame.

They will be joined by former Test cricketer Bazid Khan, former Pakistan women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz, and cricket analyst Sikander Bakht.

In a historic first, this edition of the HBL PSL will feature a full match broadcast in Urdu commentary.

The Urdu commentary panel will include Ali Younis, Aqeel Samar, Marina Iqbal, Salman Butt, and Tariq Saeed, who will work alongside the aforementioned Pakistani commentators for selected segments.

Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas will be the main presenters throughout the league matches.

Salman Naseer, CEO of PSL, shared his excitement: “We are excited to welcome a star-studded commentary team, featuring some of the most iconic names in the cricketing world — including legendary former Test captains and top-tier broadcasters. Their involvement not only enhances the quality of our coverage but also highlights the global stature of the HBL PSL."



“This year, for the first time in HBL PSL history, we will be broadcasting a full match entirely in Urdu commentary – a move that brings us even closer to our passionate fanbase across Pakistan. We are confident that the combination of iconic voices and fresh innovations will enhance the viewing experience for fans at home and around the world,” he added.

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to begin on Friday, April 11. The opening match will see defending champions Islamabad United face off against two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches, scheduled from April 11 to May 18. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will feature three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day, May 1.