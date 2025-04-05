PCB announces full-match urdu commentary for PSL 10

An undated picture of renowned Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday that the upcoming 10th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will feature full-match commentary in Urdu for the first time in the tournament's history.

In a press release, the PCB expressed its excitement about the historic move: "The Pakistan Cricket Board is pleased to announce that, for the first time in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) history, fans will be able to enjoy full-match Urdu commentary throughout the tournament."

The board emphasized that this initiative would allow fans to tune into live broadcasts in Urdu, enhancing their experience by bringing the action of the league’s matches in Pakistan’s national language.

"This step is set to deepen engagement with millions of cricket fans and enhance their experience," the PCB added, noting that further broadcast details, including commentary panels for both English and Urdu, would be shared soon.

Salman Naseer, the CEO of the PSL, described the move as a landmark moment for the tournament and stressed that providing commentary in Urdu for an entire game would help strengthen the league’s connection with the country’s masses.

“This is a landmark moment for the HBL PSL and its ever-growing fanbase,” Naseer said. “Cricket is a unifying force in Pakistan, and by offering commentary in Urdu for a full game, we are bringing the excitement and energy of the HBL PSL closer to the hearts of fans across the country."

Naseer further highlighted that the introduction of a separate Urdu commentary feed had been eagerly anticipated, and the PSL was excited to deliver this new experience.

“This move not only strengthens our connection with the community but also ensures that the excitement of the HBL PSL is more accessible to a wider audience,” he concluded.

PSL 10 is set to begin on April 11, with the opening match featuring defending champions Islamabad United against two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The tournament, which will include six teams and 34 matches, will run from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.