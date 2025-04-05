PCB condemns abusive behavior towards Pakistani players after Khushdil Shah incident

Khushdil Shah was seen being stopped by security after his clash with fans following Pakistan's defeat in the third ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 5, 2025. - X

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Cricket fans expressed their frustration after the national team suffered a series of defeats against New Zealand, culminating in a clean sweep loss in the third ODI at Bay Oval.

The atmosphere turned tense following the match as spectators targeted the Pakistani players with sarcastic remarks over their poor performance.

All-rounder Khushdil Shah, visibly angered by the taunts, attempted to confront the hecklers but was quickly restrained by security and his teammates.

Images of the incident quickly spread on social media, prompting a response from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A PCB spokesperson clarified that the abusive comments were made by foreign fans, who reportedly shouted anti-Pakistan slogans.

When Khushdil Shah intervened and asked them to stop, two Afghan fans allegedly responded with further inappropriate language in Pashto and attempted to provoke a physical confrontation.

Following a formal complaint from the Pakistan team, security officials escorted the two disruptive fans out of the stadium.

In its official statement, the PCB said:

"The Pakistan cricket team management strongly condemns the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators.

During the match, foreign spectators made inappropriate remarks towards players on the field. When anti-Pakistan slogans were shouted, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and requested the spectators to stop.

In response, Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further offensive language in Pashto.

Following the complaint from the Pakistan team, stadium officials intervened and escorted the two spectators out."