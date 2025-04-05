Imam-ul-Haq out of action for two weeks

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq walked off the field after being struck on the right jaw during the third and final ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 5, 2025. - X

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided an update on opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, who sustained a facial injury during the third ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Saturday.

According to the PCB, Imam was struck on the right jaw by an accidental throw from a New Zealand fielder while running between the wickets.

“Pakistan team batter Imam-ul-Haq sustained a mild facial injury during batting, caused by an accidental throw from a New Zealand fielder. He was immediately attended to by the medical team and shifted to Tauranga Hospital for a detailed assessment,” the PCB said in a statement.

“A CT scan of his head and face was conducted and reported as normal. Based on clinical evaluation, he has been diagnosed with a mild concussion. Imam is feeling better now and remains in stable condition. The specialists at Tauranga Hospital have advised a two-week rest from all sporting activities. He has also been declared fit for air travel,” the statement added.

The Pakistan team concluded their tour of New Zealand on a disappointing note, suffering a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series and losing the T20I series 4-1.

In the third and final ODI, Pakistan lost the rain-affected clash by 43 runs (DLS method), with New Zealand pacer Ben Sears claiming his second five-wicket haul of the series.

Chasing a revised target of 265 in 42 overs, Pakistan's innings took an early blow when Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire hurt due to his injury. Usman Khan replaced him but managed only 12 runs.

Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam steadied the innings with a 68-run partnership before Shafique departed for 33. Babar scored a crucial half-century but was dismissed for 50, caught by Daryl Mitchell.

Agha Salman and Mohammad Rizwan attempted to rebuild, but Agha was dismissed for 11, and Rizwan followed after scoring 37, leaving Pakistan at 169-5.

Faheem Ashraf fell cheaply for 3, and despite a late 17-run cameo by Naseem Shah, Pakistan were bowled out for 221 in 40 overs, falling short of the target.