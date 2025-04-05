Mohammad Rizwan shifts focus to PSL after Pakistan's series loss to New Zealand

Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Speaks in Post-Match Conference After defeat in Third ODI Against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Maunganui on April 5, 2025. - Screengrab/LiveStream

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan opens up following the team’s disappointing 3-0 whitewash loss in the ODI series against New Zealand, which concluded with a 43-run defeat in the final match at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Rizwan expressed his disappointment with the series outcome.

"A disappointing series for us. Babar played well, scoring two fifties in this series. I give credit to New Zealand in all three departments. It’s difficult conditions for us here, but they played well in Asian conditions as well. If you lose, you can’t say much like that (when asked if today was their best performance). NZ won the key moments," said Rizwan.

Looking ahead, Rizwan urged the team and fans to move on from the recent loss and shift focus to the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

"After the Champions Trophy and this series, we’ll leave the past behind. PSL is a big tournament for us, and hopefully, we’ll give the people something to cheer about," he said.

Pakistan's chase of 265 in a rain-hit 42 over clash was hampered early when Imam-ul-Haq was injured while running between the wickets, forcing him to retire. Usman Khan replaced him but was dismissed for 12.

Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam then steadied the innings with a 68-run partnership, but Shafique was dismissed for 33. Babar reached a vital half-century but fell for 50, caught by Daryl Mitchell.

Agha Salman and Mohammad Rizwan tried to rebuild, but the partnership ended when Agha was dismissed for 11. Rizwan, who scored 37, was also dismissed, leaving Pakistan at 169-5.

Faheem Ashraf’s quick dismissal for three further diminished Pakistan's hopes, and they were bowled out for 221 in 40 overs. Naseem Shah added a late 17-run cameo, but the tail quickly crumbled.

New Zealand struggled early, but Rhys Mariu's 58 and Bracewell's unbeaten 59 guided them to 264-8, despite key wickets from Akif Javed, Naseem Shah, and Faheem Ashraf.