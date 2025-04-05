Nahid Rana eyes Test cricket glory amid PSL debut opportunity

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana during second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on September 2, 2024. - AFP

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana has garnered attention for his raw pace, earning him a spot in the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently granted him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) following the conclusion of the first Test against Zimbabwe, allowing him to participate partially in the tournament due to workload management.

Despite the excitement surrounding his PSL debut, Rana reaffirmed his commitment to Test cricket in a recent interview.

"For me, every game is important. I want to use the experience I gained from Bangladesh's Test series in Pakistan last year. I aim to learn from my mistakes and work on them further after returning to Bangladesh," he said.

Rana also outlined his long-term goals: "My plan is to retire from all other formats before retiring from Tests. If I can do that, it would mean my fitness and other aspects of my bowling are strong."

He added, "Test cricket is the most prestigious format. As long as I am fit and able, I will continue playing Tests."

It is pertinent to mention that, apart from Nahid Rana, Litton Das and Rishad Hossain are the other Bangladeshi players granted NOCs for the upcoming tournament.

Rana was picked by Peshawar Zalmi, while wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain were drafted by Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, respectively. Das and Hossain have received clearance for the full season.

For the unversed, PSL 10 is set to begin on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The tournament will feature six teams competing in 34 matches from April 11 to May 18.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 games, including the two Eliminators and the grand final. Rawalpindi will host 11 matches, including the Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The schedule includes three double-headers—two on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).