PAK vs NZ: PCB gives major update on Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul-Haq bats during game two of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park, on April 02, 2025, in Hamilton. - AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided a much-needed update on opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, who sustained an injury during the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Saturday.

The left-handed opener was struck on the right side of his jaw by the ball while attempting a single, forcing him to retire hurt.

Following the incident, Imam underwent a concussion test but failed to clear it. As a result, right-handed batter Usman Khan replaced him as a concussion substitute as Pakistan began their chase of New Zealand’s 265-run target.

This incident marks the second time during the series that Pakistan has had to make a concussion substitution. Earlier, Haris Rauf was replaced by Naseem Shah after being hit on the head by a bouncer in Hamilton.

Remarkably, Naseem went on to score his maiden ODI half-century in that match, although Pakistan ended up on the losing side.

In a rain-affected, 42-over-per-side third ODI, New Zealand posted a total of 264-8, thanks to commanding half-centuries from skipper Michael Bracewell and young talent Rhys Mariu.

Persistent overnight rain had delayed the start of the match, resulting in a damp outfield. Sent in to bat, New Zealand lost opener Nick Kelly early to Naseem Shah.

However, Mariu anchored the innings with a composed 58 off 61 balls, sharing a 78-run partnership with Henry Nicholls, who contributed 31 before falling to Akif Javed.

Akif further dented the Kiwi innings by removing Daryl Mitchell (43) and Mohammad Abbas (11), while Naseem returned to dismiss Tim Seifert (26).

Despite regular breakthroughs, Pakistan struggled to stem the flow of runs as Bracewell launched a late assault, hammering an unbeaten 59 off just 40 balls, which included six towering sixes and a boundary.

Faheem Ashraf picked up the wicket of Mitchell Hay (8), but Bracewell, with support from Ben Sears (5*), steered New Zealand to a competitive total.