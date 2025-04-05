Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen criticises PCB's claims for 'best ever' PSL

An undated picture of Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen. - X/MultanSultans

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen openly questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) bold claim that the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be the “best ever.”

Tareen suggested that the PCB is relying too heavily on slogans without implementing tangible changes or meaningful improvements.

In a recent podcast interview, the Sultans owner didn’t shy away from expressing his dissatisfaction, highlighting that the PCB’s proclamation lacked substance due to the absence of real innovation or structural upgrades.

“How is PSL 10 bigger and better? Someone explain to me what these hollow words mean. How will it be the best PSL?” Tareen remarked.

“Same games, same teams. We always have nail-biting matches, but what’s different this time? Same stadiums too. Is that what will make this the best PSL ever? I’m tired of these empty words,” he added.

He also criticized the PCB for its failure to bring new ideas to the league, despite having had ample time for planning and improvements.

“The PCB is saying we are going to do exactly what we did last year and the year before that, but this will be the biggest PSL. How? What are your plans to make it bigger?” he questioned.

Tareen expressed his disappointment over the lack of attention the PSL has received from the PCB, saying, “I genuinely feel hurt that our biggest brand has been reduced to this. It is just depressing to see.”

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.