Islamabad United unveil bold new kits for PSL 10

Defending champions Islamabad United have officially unveiled their team jersey for the much-anticipated 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), set to commence on April 11.

The three-time champions revealed their kit for the upcoming season through a vibrant social media post featuring captain Shadab Khan alongside star players including Colin Munro, all-rounders Salman Ali Agha and Imad Wasim, pacers Rumman Raees and Naseem Shah, as well as Haider Ali.

The post quickly sparked excitement among fans, known as the United Army, as it showcased three distinct kits: home, away, and training. The caption read:

"Time to ROAR in style. Official kits are here! 😍

Red Hot – Original (Home): The color of legacy. 🔴

Red Hot – Alternate (Away): A bold new blue. 🔵

Red Hot – Galaxy (Training): Inspired by the dream. 🌌"

In a squad update, Islamabad United recently announced the inclusion of Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey as a partial replacement for Rassie van der Dussen, who is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Carey joins the team in the Supplementary category.

It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad United will kick off their title defense against two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will span from April 11 to May 18, featuring a total of 34 matches. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will stage 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Meanwhile, Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each.

Additionally, the tournament schedule includes three double-headers — two on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).

Islamabad United squad for PSL 10: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Matthew Short (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Alex Carey, Riley Meredith and Sam Billings (all supplementary).