New Zealand whitewash Pakistan 3-0 to win ODI series

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand outclassed Pakistan by 43 runs to win the third ODI and complete a 3-0 whitewash in the series at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 265, Pakistan's chase was dealt a major blow when opener Imam-ul-Haq was struck on the right jaw while running between the wickets.

The injury forced him to depart from the match, with Usman Khan stepping in as his replacement.

Batting first, New Zealand got off to a rocky start with Nick Kelly dismissed by Naseem Shah in the third over. Rhys Mariu steadied the innings, scoring 58 off 61 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes, before being trapped LBW by Sufiyan Muqeem.

Henry Nicholls contributed 31 off 40 before falling to Akif Javed, leaving New Zealand at 91-2 in the 18th over. Daryl Mitchell (43) and Tim Seifert (26) added 61 runs for the fourth wicket, with Seifert dismissed by Naseem Shah.

Mitchell was removed by Akif Javed, and Faheem Ashraf dismissed Mitchell Hay for 8, leaving New Zealand at 244-7 in the 41st over.

Bracewell played a vital knock, remaining unbeaten on 59 off 40 balls, supported by Ben Sears (5*), as New Zealand finished with 264-8.