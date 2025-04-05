Five Pakistani cricketers to feature in the 2025 County Championship

Warwickshire's Hassan Ali warms up ahead of day one of the Vitality County Championship match at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton on April 19, 2024. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: The Rothesay County Championship kicked off on April 4, marking the start of an exciting cricket season in England.

This year, five Pakistani cricketers are set to feature in the prestigious tournament.

Shan Masood, the captain of Pakistan's Test team, alongside fast bowlers Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Kashif Ali, and spinner Zafar Gohar, will showcase their talents in the County Championship.

Masood, who has had a successful stint in county cricket over the years, will play for Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

The 35-year-old has had an illustrious career in the county circuit, with standout performances in 2022 for Derbyshire, where he scored 1,832 runs in 28 matches.

His recent tenure with Yorkshire helped the team return to Division One. Masood, who will join Leicestershire in late May, will also be available for the Vitality T20 Blast starting on May 31.

As Pakistan has no Test matches scheduled during this period, he will be committed to Leicestershire for the remainder of the season.

Right-arm pacer Hasan returns to Warwickshire for the third consecutive year. Despite injuries in previous seasons, He has been a valuable asset to the team.

In 2023, he claimed 24 wickets in the County Championship before an elbow injury sidelined him. This year, he is set to rejoin the squad on May 29 for the T20 Blast and will be available for all formats, barring any further injuries or national team commitments.

Abbas will play for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship this year. He has been a fixture in county cricket, playing for Hampshire since 2021 and claiming 180 wickets in 47 matches.

His consistent form in the county circuit has earned him a recall to the Pakistan national squad. Abbas will feature in six county fixtures this season, with three matches in May and three more in September.

Rawalpindi-born pacer Kashif Ali has been signed by Kent County Cricket Club for the season. Kashif, who made his Test debut for Pakistan earlier this year, will join Kent as a replacement for regular pacer Wes Agar.

Although not part of the squad for the opening match against Northamptonshire, Kashif's potential has been recognized after impressive performances in 35 first-class matches, where he claimed 110 wickets. This will be his first stint in county cricket.

Gohar, the left-arm spinner from Lahore, will play for Middlesex this season after obtaining British citizenship. Gohar has represented Pakistan in both ODI and Test formats and has had a successful county career, particularly with Gloucestershire, where he took 118 wickets in 34 first-class matches.

He joined Middlesex as a local player and will make his debut for the club in their opening match at Lord's against Lancashire.