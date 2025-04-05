Pakistan announce playing XI for third ODI against New Zealand

Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates after taking a wicket during the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. - AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan announced their playing XI for the third and final ODI against New Zealand, set to take place at Bay Oval on Saturday.

The Men in Green made one change to their lineup as Haris Rauf, who dealt with a concussion after being struck on the head during the second ODI, is replaced by Naseem Shah.

Naseem batted in place of Haris in the second match and notched up a brilliant half-century but couldn't help his side win the game.

It is pertinent to mention that the Blackcaps continued their dominant white-ball tour by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series, following their 4-1 T20I triumph, with a commanding win in the second ODI at Hamilton on April 2.

Chasing a target of 293, Pakistan’s innings crumbled early under intense pressure from the Black Caps' bowling attack. Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and skipper Babar Azam were dismissed cheaply, leaving Pakistan reeling at 9-3.

Wickets continued to tumble as Rizwan and Salman Agha also failed to make an impact.

Tayyab Tahir offered brief resistance, but it was Faheem Ashraf who stood tall, scoring a resilient 73. However, Pakistan’s lower order couldn’t withstand the disciplined bowling of Ben Sears and Jacob Duffy.

A worrying moment occurred when Haris Rauf suffered a concussion, prompting Naseem Shah to replace him. Naseem then partnered with Faheem to add a fighting 50-run stand.

After Faheem’s dismissal, Naseem scored his maiden ODI fifty before Pakistan was bowled out for 208 in 41.2 overs.

Pakistan playing XI for third New Zealand ODI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (w/k), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Akif Javed.