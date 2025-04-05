Tim Nielsen opens up about Pakistan's coaching instability

Tim Nielsen reacts during a training session at Multan Cricket Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Multan. - AFP

Former Pakistan assistant coach Tim Nielsen has expressed concerns about the future of overseas coaching in Pakistan, warning that the country’s ongoing cricketing instability may discourage foreign coaches from taking on roles in the future.

During a recent interview, Nielsen highlighted the frequent changes in coaching staff as a significant barrier to hiring overseas coaches.

“If you look at it, there have been periods where overseas coaches have been brought in and then moved on, but the same ones have come back,” Nielsen said.

“I do think it creates uncertainty and makes it tough,” he added.

The 56-year-old stressed the importance of cohesion within the team, noting that frequent changes in coaching staff only hinder progress.

“The individuals [Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins] who are playing on the international stage are skilled cricketers,” he said.

“So, it’s difficult to perform against them. There just has to be more cohesion. And every time they (the board) make these changes, it chips away at that cohesion within Pakistan cricket as a whole,” he remarked.

The former coach also emphasized the necessity of continuity for achieving consistent results. He pointed out that success in cricket is built over time, through both wins and losses.

“Pakistan cricket as a whole is very reactive; they yearn for success so much, but there are no silver bullets. It doesn’t happen overnight; it needs to be built, and the strong foundation is usually built by winning a bit, losing a bit, and losing a bit more,” he concluded.

Nielsen, who served as the high-performance red-ball coach in August 2024, had his short-term contract end after Pakistan's tour of Australia, which was overseen by his successor, Darren Gillespie.

Despite his optimism about the progress made with the team, Nielsen was removed from his position in December 2024, despite expressing hope for a contract extension.