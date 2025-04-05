Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against New Zealand in third ODI

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during the toss ahead of the third ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 5, 2025. – PCB

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the third and final ODI at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Akif Javed.

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Tim Siefert, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (w), Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke.

Head-to-Head:

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in 121 ODI matches. Out of these, New Zealand have won 56, while Pakistan have emerged victorious 61 times. Three matches ended without a result, and one match was tied.

Matches played: 121

Pakistan won: 61

New Zealand won: 56

NR/Tied: 3/1

Form Guide:

Pakistan will look to end the tour on a winning note after a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series and a 2-0 loss in the fifty-over series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim to carry forward their winning momentum after clinching both the T20I and ODI series against the Men in Green.

Pakistan: L, L, A, L, L (Most recent first)

New Zealand: L, W, L, W, W