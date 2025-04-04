Pakistan outclass Thailand in ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifer warm-up

Pakistan players celebrate a breakthrough during their warm-up match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier against Thailand in Lahore on April 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: An all-round performance powered hosts Pakistan to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Thailand in their first warm-up match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier here on Friday.

Chasing a modest 79-run target, the green shirts comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 187 balls to spare, achieving a desired momentum ahead of the all-important event, scheduled to run from April 9 to 19 across two venues here.

Leading the way for Pakistan was opening batter Gull Feroza, who top-scored with a 28-run knock.

She was followed by her opening partner Shawaal Zulfiqar, who made a sensible 16, while the senior duo of Sidra Ameen and Aliya Riaz chipped with 14 each.

Batting first, the Nashra Sandhu-led Pakistan bowling attack decimated Thailand’s batting unit, bundling it out for a meagre 78 in 28.2 overs.

Phannita Maya waged a lone battle for Thailand and top-scored with 26.

Sandhu was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking four wickets for just 11 runs, while Diana Baig and Rameen Shamim bagged two wickets each, conceding 11 and five runs respectively.

Sadia Iqbal and skipper Fatima Sana, on the other hand, made one scalp apiece.

For the unversed, the Qualifier will kick off with the curtain-raiser between hosts Pakistan and Ireland on April 9, while West Indies will take on Scotland at the LCCA on the same day.

The top two teams by the end of the league-stage matches will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts India, who qualified for the World Cup by finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

Pakistan's squad for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.