PSL 2025 to feature Match Officials’ Technology

Islamabad United squad celebrates winning the PSL 9 after beating Multan Sultans in the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, announced the complete implementation of the Match Officials’ Technology (MOT) for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to run from April 11 to May 18.

According to the cricket board, the marquee league had previously embraced components of the MOT but the next edition will see its full-scale implementation – aligning the tournament with the highest global standards in officiating, transparency and viewer engagement.

The salient features of the newly-introduced MOT include, auto-detection of the no balls with ultra-motion cameras, live umpire communication to DRS and innings timers, match logging and real-time multi-angle replays, which will enhance the viewer experience.

Furthermore, fans will now be able to keep track of the DRS countdown and innings timers in real-time.

For the first in the league’s history, over-rate calculations will be available ball-by-ball for both fans and teams, while umpires will have access to hand-held tablets for calculating the over-rate in real time and also for instant DRS triggers.

Reacting to the complete implementation of the MOT, PSL Chief Executive Salman Naseer said that it would uphold fairness in every decision and would engage fans more.

“HBL PSL has always seeks to introduce innovation in the league and after weeks of deliberation regarding which innovation to introduce, we can now proudly say that HBL PSL X matches will have full MOT integration. By introducing this, we will uphold fairness in every decision, providing greater clarity for officials, players and fans alike.”

Key Features of MOT in PSL X:

Umpire communication system (on-field and off-field) Multiscreen replay viewer Auto no-ball detection using ultra-motion cameras Real-time DRS and innings timers Tablet-based logging for 3rd Umpires Instant clip access for Match Referees Embedded comms & mic audio for enhanced reviews

The eagerly awaited 10th edition of the PSL is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also include three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).