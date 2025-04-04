Fans to nominate 'Hamaray Heroes' for PSL 2025

This graphical image shows Pakistan's legendary sportspersons rewarded under Hamaray Heroes initiative. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket fans will have an opportunity to nominate their favourite personalities, who will be recognised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the ‘Hamaray Heroes’ initiative during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, slated to commence on April 11.

The fans can submit their suggestions by completing a nominations form, available on the PSL website, the deadline for which is April 9.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board will recognise and award notable and successful personalities nominated by the Pakistan cricket fans as part of its Hamaray Heroes initiative during the HBL PSL X, which is set to run from 11 April to 18 May,” the PCB said in a statement.

The final list will be submitted to a panel and 34 candidates with maximum nominations will be rewarded with cash prizes during the tournament.

The fans will have a chance to pick their favourite personalities from different walks of life, such as such as sports, education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship and technology, with the PCB using its brand and reach to appreciate these individuals for their contributions and enhancing the image of the country.

The campaign was introduced in the PSL 2020 and received an overwhelming response as the initiative rewarded prominent Pakistan stars.

The eagerly awaited 10th edition of the PSL is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also include three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).