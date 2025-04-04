Ali Tareen reveals Ihsanullah’s future plans

An undated picture of Multan Sultans' owner Ali Tareen (left) and an undated picture of Pakistan's Ihsanullah. — ESPN/PCB

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen provided a much-needed update on right-arm speedster Ihsanullah, who aims to make the Pakistan Super League (PSL) return next year.

Ihsanuallah rose to fame after a ground-breaking season during the PSL 2023, where he claimed 22 wickets for the Sultans.

His meteoric rise, however, was dented by an elbow injury, sustained during the home ODI series against New Zealand in April 2023, resulting in him missing the last year’s PSL.

Later that year, he made a return to competitive cricket during the Champions T20 Cup, where he took two wickets in four matches.

But that was not enough for him to attract the PSL franchises and went unsold in the PSL 10 draft, held earlier this year.

The right-arm pacer, as a result, announced his retirement from the PSL only to reverse his decision on the next day.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, Multan Sultans owner Tareen, during a podcast, shared that he recently met Ihsanullah at a net session and revealed that the emerging pacer is aiming to make a comeback by playing domestic cricket.

“Ihsanullah’s plan is to play a full domestic season and make a comeback next year in the PSL,” said Tareen.

“Recently, I met him during a nets session, he is bowling well and will go back to full fitness and will play a season of domestic cricket,” he added.

Notably, Tareen had also made a startling revelation about the pacer earlier this year, claiming that he will not be able to click the 150 kmph mark due to a ‘botched’ elbow injury.

“It is a very sad development but we got Ihsanullah consulted with a top surgeon, who gave us a really bad news, saying that ‘guys, I can do the surgery but no matter what I do, there is so much scaring from his previously botched surgery that his arm will never become perfectly straight and he will never be able to bowl in the same way because he does not have a straight arm’. So, it is so unfortunate that one person ruined a player’s career to hide his mistake,” said Tareen.

“That’s why even now, he was bowling in domestic at 130-135, which is a high pace but he was our 155 [kmph] bowler,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ihsanullah, in an interview with a local sports news platform a few days later, swiftly quashed the claims made by his former PSL team owner, stating it is not a big deal for him to breach the 150 kmph barrier again.

“I am bowling at 142 kmph, [bowling at] 150 kmph is no big deal for me,” said Ihansullah.

“Whether my elbow is straight or bends, does not matter. If you have the determination, you can bowl at 150. I’ll comfortably reach 150, and bowling beyond that is nothing for me.

“In a month, I’ll consistently bowl at 150. I’ll do it and make others watch in awe. Currently, the speed guns are showing 5 kmph less. So, you can say that I’m bowling at 147.”