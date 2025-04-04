BCCI defends decision to host South Africa for Test in November in Delhi

Sri Lanka players react during a break due to the smog on the second day of the third Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on December 3, 2017. — AFP

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, announced the highly-anticipated home season 2025 for its men’s team, featuring high-profile series against the West Indies and South Africa across all formats.

India will kick off their home season with a two-match Test series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin in Ahmedabad on October 2, with the second Test scheduled to be played in Kolkata from October 14.

Following the West Indies series, India will host South Africa for an all-format assignment, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

The two-match Test series is scheduled to get underway in New Delhi in November – a time of the year when the air pollution in the city has been causing problems for the last few years.

BCCI’s decision to host a Test match in Delhi in November drew backlash from fans and critique but its secretary Devajit Saikia defended the decision, stating the ‘pollution issue doesn't happen every year’.

"We have considered all factors and have gone by the rotation policy after discussing it with everyone. The pollution issue doesn't happen every year," an Indian news website quoted Saikia.

For the unversed, the poor air quality in Delhi has disrupted several cricket matches in recent years.



In November 2016, two Ranji Trophy matches were cancelled and players suffered headaches besides experiencing burning sensation in their eyes.

Next year in December, Sri Lanka players were forced to field during a Test match while wearing face masks due to air pollution.

Despite the history, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association secretary Ashok Sharma remained committee in hosting South Africa for the Test match, stating that they would "take all measures possible to ensure players are comfortable when they play the Test match".

"Also, the Arun Jaitley Stadium is located in a relatively open area with more green area around. So the air quality is better than in most other areas. Delhi had not been allotted a Test match for a while. The BCCI allotted us the game, so we have to go by the calendar. In November, the pollution, if at all, is less compared to December."